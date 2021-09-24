 
Friday Sep 24 2021
Prince Harry 'struggling with dwindling popularity' in British polls: report

Friday Sep 24, 2021

Prince Harry is reportedly ‘struggling’ with gaining his celebrity status after Megxit due to the growing lack of interest among the British public.

Royal historian and biographer Dr Edward Owens. made this claim and during her interview with Express

She started off by detailing the decline of Prince Harry’s popularity from the polls and was quoted saying, “In the British public opinion polls, he’s really fallen from grace.”

“The British public have very little time for Harry compared to pre the start of 2019.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry used to sit at a 71% approval rating back in 2019 but also saw a steady decline of 55% after leaving the royal family.

Currently however, the YouGov poll claims Prince Harry only has a 44% approval status, based on thing findings from 1,667 people. 

