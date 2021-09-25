 
Meghan Trainor weighs in on wanting more children

Meghan Trainor recently sat down for a candid discussion and addressed her thoughts on ‘finally’ being ready for another child after having welcomed her third.

The singer got candid about it all during her interview with People magazine for their weekly issue and was also quoted saying, “The biggest change is that anytime I walk into a room with him in it, it's the biggest smile and the most joy, the most love anyone could ever give you.”

“He recognizes me and he's like, 'I'm so excited to see you.' And to look at that and be like, 'I made that. That's crazy. That came from love. That came from soulmates.' It's the greatest.”

Before concluding she added, “And we got really lucky. We got a happy baby. He's slept through the night since three months old, which is the day I started working again. He's a great sleeper.”

