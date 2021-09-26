Priyanka Chopra wows fans and her hubby Nick Jonas with her Global Citizen look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who's one of the hosts of the Global Citizen Live event in Paris, entertained fans with her elegance in a sunning outfit, proving that she's an epitome of beauty.



The global star took to her Instagram on Sunday to share her mesmerising pictures from backstage.

Nick Jonas sweetheart showed off her grace as she rocked a blue and black dress with leaves stitched at the bottom.

The actress wowed the audience with her stunning looks from the show. She even flashed a peace sign in one of the pictures, taken in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower,

Priyanka captioned the photos. “An Evening in Paris…. @glblctzn. Styling: @luxurylaw Hair: @lauriezanolettihair Makeup: @morgane_martini,”

Her husband, singer Nick Jonas could not even control his feelings after seeing her gorgeous look and left a comment on her post: ‘Wow’, with heart eyes emoji.

Global Citizen live is an around-the-world event to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine.



In videos shared on her Instagram, Priyanka Chopra said, “Here I am! Global Citizen live baby, in Paris." She also shared a video of Elton John performing on stage. He sang Rocketman. “Over the next 24 hours, we are going to see the world of politics, music and activism come together with two urgent goals: to defend the planet and defeat poverty,” she wrote with Elton's video.

Priyanka Chopra appeared to be a style queen in her latest pictures, giving fans major style envy from Paris.