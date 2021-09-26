 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra wows fans and her hubby Nick Jonas with her Global Citizen look

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 26, 2021

Priyanka Chopra wows fans and her hubby Nick Jonas with her Global Citizen look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who's one of the hosts of the Global Citizen Live event in Paris, entertained fans with her elegance in a sunning outfit, proving that she's an epitome of beauty.

The global star took to her Instagram on Sunday to share her mesmerising  pictures from backstage.

Nick Jonas sweetheart showed off her grace as she rocked a blue and black dress with leaves stitched at the bottom. 

The actress wowed the audience with her stunning looks from the show. She even flashed a peace sign in one of the pictures, taken in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower,

Priyanka captioned the photos. “An Evening in Paris…. @glblctzn. Styling: @luxurylaw Hair: @lauriezanolettihair Makeup: @morgane_martini,” 

Her husband, singer Nick Jonas could not even control his feelings after  seeing her gorgeous look and left a comment on her post: ‘Wow’, with heart eyes emoji.

Global Citizen live is an around-the-world event to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine.

In videos shared on her Instagram, Priyanka Chopra said, “Here I am! Global Citizen live baby, in Paris." She also shared a video of Elton John performing on stage. He sang Rocketman. “Over the next 24 hours, we are going to see the world of politics, music and activism come together with two urgent goals: to defend the planet and defeat poverty,” she wrote with Elton's video.

Priyanka Chopra appeared to be a style queen in her latest pictures, giving fans major style envy from Paris. 

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears father Jamie accused of recording singer's bedroom convos

Britney Spears father Jamie accused of recording singer's bedroom convos
Dua Lipa walks alongside Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk at Versace's Milan Fashion Week

Dua Lipa walks alongside Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk at Versace's Milan Fashion Week
Meghan Markle steals limelight in mini white dress at Global Citizen Live with Harry

Meghan Markle steals limelight in mini white dress at Global Citizen Live with Harry
Billie Eilish wows fans with her explosive performance in New York

Billie Eilish wows fans with her explosive performance in New York

Khloe Kardashian sizzles in figure-hugging corset top and loose jeans with new hairstyle

Khloe Kardashian sizzles in figure-hugging corset top and loose jeans with new hairstyle

'Massively grateful' Daniel Craig bids farewell to James Bond

'Massively grateful' Daniel Craig bids farewell to James Bond
Watch: Stormi steals the show at Kylie Jenner’s KylieBaby ad

Watch: Stormi steals the show at Kylie Jenner’s KylieBaby ad
Hayley Kiyoko addresses struggles embracing her Asian heritage

Hayley Kiyoko addresses struggles embracing her Asian heritage
Beyoncé kicks off 40th birthday with an open letter

Beyoncé kicks off 40th birthday with an open letter
Queen Elizabeth ‘still retaining her humour’ despite royal issues

Queen Elizabeth ‘still retaining her humour’ despite royal issues
G-Eazy releases ‘These Things Happen Too’ album

G-Eazy releases ‘These Things Happen Too’ album
TV series on Prince William 'Earthshot Prize' will be available from next month

TV series on Prince William 'Earthshot Prize' will be available from next month

Latest

view all