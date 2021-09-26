 
Prince William calls for ‘hope not fear’ in new climate change series trailer

Prince William recently issued an urgent plea and requested citizens across the UK to await a “moment of hope, not fear” in his new climate change series trailer alongside Sir David Attenborough.

In the new trailer, the Prince admitted, “This is a moment for hope, not fear.”

“It’s for this very reason I launched the Earthshot Prize, the most ambitious environmental prize in history. A decade of action to repair our planet.”

This news comes shortly after Prince William announced the upcoming release of his upcoming book, Earthshot: How to Save our Planet.



