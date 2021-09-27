Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of using NYC trip to ‘boost US profile’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been put on blast for allegedly using their New York City trip to boost US profile and popularity.



Royal author and biographer Daniela Elser made this claim and in a new piece for News.Au she wrote, This is “the opening move in their campaign to establish their new, shiny Stateside public identities and to try to carve out a place for themselves in the national firmament.”

She also went on to argue that when Meghan switched from one “truly sublime” to another it was to completely ensure two sets of ‘distinct’ auras.

As a result, Ms. Elser feels the NYC trip became “less like a monarchical outing and more like a marketing opportunity.”