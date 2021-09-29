 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Wendy Williams confirms return to talk show amid severe health complications

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

The daytime talk show host will return to TV next Monday, October 4

Wendy Williams confirms she will be returning back to her talk show, after getting hospitalised a few weeks ago due to underlying health issues.

The daytime talk show host will return to TV next Monday, October 4, her show’s social media account announced.

“THE WAIT IS OVER! Season 13 starts MONDAY,” the caption to a promo reel read. “You don’t wanna miss it!”

Earlier, Williams' team confirmed she got diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Following her hospitalization and divorce from ex-husband Kevin Hunter, an insider said Williams has become lonely.

“It has been a very difficult time for Wendy. She’s a single woman with very few friends. She lost her marriage, her mom, and is living alone,” said the source.

