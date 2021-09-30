Khloe Kardashian reveals her hair really fell out with 'Covid'

Reality star Khloe Kardashian revealed: "My hair really fell out with Covid," the 37-year-old explained.

Temporary hair loss is listed as a possible side effect of the virus. Hair loss frequently happens due to stress, which is an effect called telogen effluvium, and severe illnesses like coronavirus can cause stress on the body.



Kardashian , who previously confirmed that she had contracted the virus in March last year, explained that the only common symptom she didn’t experience was a loss of smell and taste.

Khloe noted: ‘But I had everything else — like anything else you can imagine.’ She claimed she began taking their collagen powder to help stimulate hair growth.