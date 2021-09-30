 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Sep 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt drops release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Alia Bhatt drops release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia Bhatt drops release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt has officially announced the release date of her much-anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, the actor shared a poster from the movie featuring herself posing against a vintage car.

"Bringing to you a part of my heart & soul, #GangubaiKathiawadi releasing in cinemas near you on 6th January, 2022," captioned Alia Bhatt alongside the post.

Alia Bhatt's announcement comes days after she returned to Mumbai after a romantic getaway with beau Ranbir Kapoor in Rajasthan.


More From Showbiz:

Saba Qamar croons for Asim Azhar, the singer cannot stop praising

Saba Qamar croons for Asim Azhar, the singer cannot stop praising
Peek into Aiman Khan's 'little world' in these love-filled pictures from Hunza

Peek into Aiman Khan's 'little world' in these love-filled pictures from Hunza
Ushna Shah calls out web series 'Heeramandi': 'what historical film will Pakistan make?'

Ushna Shah calls out web series 'Heeramandi': 'what historical film will Pakistan make?'
Minal Khan turns off comments as she posts stunning photos from Maldives trip

Minal Khan turns off comments as she posts stunning photos from Maldives trip
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir win hearts with unseen loved-up photos

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir win hearts with unseen loved-up photos
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet photo of Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim’s matching tattoos

Kareena Kapoor shares sweet photo of Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim’s matching tattoos
Minal Khan accuses Ahsan Mohsin Ikram of 'torturing' her with water sports in Maldives

Minal Khan accuses Ahsan Mohsin Ikram of 'torturing' her with water sports in Maldives
Mahira Khan pokes fun at her on-screen crying with Usman Mukhtar: Watch hilarious video

Mahira Khan pokes fun at her on-screen crying with Usman Mukhtar: Watch hilarious video
In Pictures: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor lived in this ₹91,000 suite during Rajasthan vacation

In Pictures: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor lived in this ₹91,000 suite during Rajasthan vacation
LSA 2021: When Saboor Aly touched on her 'motherly' instincts for younger brother

LSA 2021: When Saboor Aly touched on her 'motherly' instincts for younger brother
Manj Musik’s music video ‘Kangna’ featuring Ushna Shah is out now

Manj Musik’s music video ‘Kangna’ featuring Ushna Shah is out now
Watch: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sings 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' OST for Manchester fans

Watch: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sings 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' OST for Manchester fans

Latest

view all