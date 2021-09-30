 
Thursday Sep 30 2021
Blake Shelton releasing new single 'Come Back as a Country Boy'

Blake Shelton officially announces plans to drop a brand new track titled Come Back as a Country Boy.

The news was announced in a statement obtained by People magazine and it read, “I think this song is an anthem for everyday hardworking country people out there.”

The Voice coach also added, “We have so much pride in who we are and what we do that, if we ever died and got the chance to live life over again, we probably wouldn't do it if we couldn't be country.”

The single will be written by HARDY, Jordan Schmidt and Josh Thompson and will be featured in the deluxe edition of Shelton’s Body Language which is slated for release on December 3rd 2021.

