entertainment
Friday Oct 01 2021
Kourtney Kardashian responds to pregnancy rumours by posing in bikini

Friday Oct 01, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian, who is currently dating Travis Barker, has seemingly responded to fans who think she's pregnant with a series of stunning shots in which she sizzles in a tiny outfit.

Many fans are convinced that the mum-of-three is pregnant with beau Travis Barker's baby after the pair's relentless public displays of affection.

However, if Kourt's recent Poosh pool day pics are anything to go by it looks like the rumour mill may come grinding to a halt.

Posing on a huge outdoor white sofa next to TV personality Nicole Williams English Kourtney stuns in a micro black bikini sporting an incredibly flat stomach.

In another shot she sits cross-legged in her bikini on a sun lounger sipping out of Poosh-branded coconut.

Kourtney, who started her lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, has been dating Travis since the start of the year.

