Shahid Afridi enjoys 'lovely Karachi weather' with family, tells people to stay safe

Shahid Afridi shares pictures of his garden where he could be saying playing with his youngest daughter. Photo: Twitter/ SAfridiOfficial.

Former Pakistani cricket captain Shahid Afridi took to Twitter on Friday and wrote that he is enjoying the lovely weather of Karachi along with his family.

The cricketing superstar shared three pictures of his garden with his fans, and in two of the snaps, he could be seen playing with his youngest daughter, Arwa Afridi, who is about two years old.

"Lovely weather in Karachi... blessed to enjoy it with my lovely family!!" Afridi tweeted.

But given the warnings of rainfall, Afridi asked his fans to "stay safe" while enjoying the weather.



It should be noted that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday had issued a warning of a cyclone — along with heavy rainfall and the possibility of urban flooding — in Karachi over the next 48 hours.

However, it said on Friday that the possibility of heavy rain in Sindh will disappear by tomorrow (Saturday) and the chances of urban flooding in the city have also gone down because the deep depression in the Arabian Sea has started to recede from Sindh.