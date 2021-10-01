 
Diana The Musical blasted for featuring ‘inaccurate depictions’

The upcoming Broadway spectacular Diana The Musical has come under fire for showcasing a completely “inaccurate depiction” of the British royal family.

The musical is based on a 19-year-old version of Princess Diana but according to royal expert Howard Hodgson its depictions of the royal family are utterly ‘inaccurate’.

Mr. Hodgson believes the musical is also “both inaccurate and in bad taste” when compared to previous Netflix adaptations.

He told Express, “I have hardly ever seen or read anything which accurately portrays the late Princess of Wales. She was neither a saint nor altogether evil.”

Before concluding he added, “Instead, she suffered from mental frailties which made her an extremely complex person and totally unsuitable to deal with the rigours of being a princess.”

