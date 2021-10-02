Princess Beatrice copies Meghan and Harry over their baby Sienna Elizabeth's privacy

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are seemingly copying Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over privacy of their sweet daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.



The overjoyed couple shared the name of their baby girl with the public almost two weeks after her birth.

Following the way of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple did not release official portrait of Sienna. They just posted footprints of their daughter on social media.

The Queen's granddaughter has been praised by royal fans and commentators for not releasing a baby portrait and maintaining a private life.

Omid Scobie, the co-author of Meghan and Harry's unofficial biography Finding Freedom, took to Twitter to praise the couple.

He wrote: "Totally respect Beatrice and Edoardo's decision not to share a baby portrait (and also not showing his son Wolfie).



"The couple always wanted a private life for their family and, given that she's not a direct heir to the throne, there's no pressure for it to be any other way."

The chosen name for their first daughter together appears to be paying tribute to both Edoardo and Beatrice's legacy.

Beatrice's daughter Sienna's first name comes from the city of Siena, in Tuscany, and is a direct link to her father's Italian roots. The baby's second name is a clear reminder of her ties with the Royal Family and pays homage to the Queen.