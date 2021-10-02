 
Former royal chef shares Queen Elizabeth’s eating habits

A royal chef who formerly served Queen Elizabeth recently got candid and gave insights into some of her most peculiar eating habits.

The chef, Darren McGrady served as the personal chef to Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, Prince William and also Prince Harry.

On occasion, he has also cooked for a number of American presidents, including Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George Bush Sr., Bill Clinton and George Bush Jr.

During his most recent interview with The Mirror, he was quoted saying, “You can send strawberries every day to the Queen during summer at Balmoral and she’ll never say a word.”

“Try including strawberries on the menu in January and she’ll scrub out the line and say don’t ‘dare send me genetically modified strawberries’.”

He also added that while the Queen has a favourite dish, she prefers to keep that under wraps because she wants to avoid it being served for her at every royal visit.

One of the most shocking eating habits the Queen has is that she always follows her own time zone, no matter where she is in the world and never intends to miss out on afternoon tea.

McGrady explained, “She’d always have afternoon tea wherever she was in the world.”

“We’d flown out to Australia and were on the Royal Yacht. It was five o’clock in the morning but for the Queen, it was five in the afternoon so my first job was making scones.”

