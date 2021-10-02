 
Saturday Oct 02 2021
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s wish for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘doomed’ from the start

Web Desk

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Prince Harry’s wish for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s relationship was reportedly ‘doomed right from the start’.

Royal author and biographer Andrew Morton made this claim during his interview with Express and admitted Prince Harry was “desperate for Meghan and his sister-in-law to bond” but it ended up becoming “a tall order given their contrasting careers and social backgrounds.”

Even fellow commentator Daniela Elser highlighted the same point and added, “By the time 2017 rolled around, Harry and Meghan had been dating for around six months and things were clearly serious between the duo.”

“At some stage during their courtship, William is alleged to have sat his brother down for that infamous talk where he said, 'Don't feel you need to rush this. Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl,' thus reportedly triggering their falling out.”

She also claimed there was a “backdrop of all-round upheaval” because of “different countries, religions, and economic backgrounds.”

“So, why was Harry labouring under the notion that Kate and Meghan were destined for BFF- dom? Is it really that much of a surprise that there was no happily-ever-after?”

