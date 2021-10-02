Jennifer Aniston reveals why she left ‘Serendipity’ role for ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston recently sat down for a chat and revealed the real reason she decided to forgo a casting on Serendipity for Friends.

The actor weighed in during her interview with Insider and was also quoted saying, “I distinctly remember Jennifer Aniston coming in to meet us.”

“I remember when she came in, she said, 'I do a romantic comedy once a week,' her being on 'Friends' at the time," Chelsom explained, "so she clearly had other things on her plate and it was her decision not to do it.”

Before concluding she added, “She had come to meet with me in good faith without an offer, but we definitely would have made her an offer if she wanted to make it.”