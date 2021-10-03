 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for leaving NYC in a private jet

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were intensely criticized for their latest move not just by fans but also royal experts
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always branded themselves as eco-warriors.

And that is why whenever the two are spotted boarding a private jet, fans and critics are quick to call them out over their supposed hypocrisy.

After attending the Global Citizen Live event, which also promoted partly cutting US emissions in half by 2030, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hopped on a private jet to head back home to California.

The couple were intensely criticized for their latest move not just by fans but also royal experts.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson wrote in his piece for The Mirror: “Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have taken a staggering 21 private jets on 'crucial' visits in the last two years, while continuing to preach about the impact of climate change to those who could never afford to put one foot in such swanky jet.”

“The couple appeared at a gig in New York last weekend calling for action on climate change before jumping in a private jet to return to the £11m Californian palace they call home.”

“They continue to lecture us mere mortals about climate change when they're guilty of emitting more carbon than almost everyone else on the planet.,” wrote the expert.

“For such a brand conscious couple it’s an astonishing own goal. Their sense of entitlement is brazen. It seems they are only happy to save the world – or talk about it – as long as it doesn’t impact their VVIP lifestyle,” he added. 

