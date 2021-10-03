 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West to step into the world of technology, files trademark

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Kanye West to step into the world of technology, files trademark

Kanye West may be set to step foot into a new venture, one that is neither fashion nor music.

According to TMZ, the Yeezy designer is looking to get into the tech industry as he has filed a trademark application to use the name Donda on his future products.

The outlet reported that the rapper is looking to use the brand name for electronics ranging from tablet computers, audio speakers to surround sound systems.

In addition, he seems to have taken a page from late Apple founder Steve Job’s book as he also wants to introduce a range of wearable technology like smartwatches, smart glasses, wearable activity trackers and protective flip covers for tablet computers.

It is pertinent to mention that Kanye has also filed paperwork to use the name on homeware products. 

More From Entertainment:

Open Season: Sarah Ferguson may testify in Prince Andrew sex case

Open Season: Sarah Ferguson may testify in Prince Andrew sex case

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘crafting their own rule book’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘crafting their own rule book’
Prince Harry accused of ‘thoughtlessly distracting’ public with memoir chatter

Prince Harry accused of ‘thoughtlessly distracting’ public with memoir chatter
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle working to keep reputation, celebrity lifestyle afloat

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle working to keep reputation, celebrity lifestyle afloat
Snoop Dogg hails Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s will to ‘live life their way’

Snoop Dogg hails Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s will to ‘live life their way’
Prince Diana ‘third wheeling’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage

Prince Diana ‘third wheeling’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage
Kim Kardashian feeling 'pressure' ahead of SNL hosting gig

Kim Kardashian feeling 'pressure' ahead of SNL hosting gig
Royal expert says Princess Beatrice should be questioned about her father

Royal expert says Princess Beatrice should be questioned about her father
Jennifer Lopez hits 178 million followers on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez hits 178 million followers on Instagram
Bala Hatun actress promotes 'Kurulus:Osman' season 3

Bala Hatun actress promotes 'Kurulus:Osman' season 3
Inside the Kardashian's new reality TV show

Inside the Kardashian's new reality TV show

Latest

view all