Tuesday Oct 05 2021
Lizzo under fire for lavishing praises on alleged abuser Chris Brown

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

Lizzo can be heard calling Chris Brown her “favourite person” and asking if she can get a picture
American singer Lizzo has come under fire for lavishing praises on singer Chris Brown, despite the allegations he faces of inflicting violence on multiple women.

In a video making rounds on social media, the singer, who was born as Melissa Jefferson, can be heard asking her “favourite person” if she can get a picture.

"Can I get a picture with you? You're my favorite person in the whole [expletive] world,” she asks before he proceeds to take a photo with her.

Soon after, social media users blasted the singer for turning a blind eye towards the multiple women who have accused him of violence.


