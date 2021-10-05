Lizzo under fire for lavishing praises on alleged abuser Chris Brown

Lizzo can be heard calling Chris Brown her “favourite person” and asking if she can get a picture

American singer Lizzo has come under fire for lavishing praises on singer Chris Brown, despite the allegations he faces of inflicting violence on multiple women.

In a video making rounds on social media, the singer, who was born as Melissa Jefferson, can be heard asking her “favourite person” if she can get a picture.

"Can I get a picture with you? You're my favorite person in the whole [expletive] world,” she asks before he proceeds to take a photo with her.

Soon after, social media users blasted the singer for turning a blind eye towards the multiple women who have accused him of violence.





