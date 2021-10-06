Hailey Bieber puts her model figure on display as she steps out in LA

 
Hailey Bieber stunned onlookers with her fit physique as she appeared in Los Angeles shortly after a tough Pilates workout on Monday morning.

The 24-year-old fashionista proved that a lot of effort goes into maintaining her model figure.

Justin Bieber's sweetheart, who is one of the best-known models in the world due to her picture perfect legs, showcased her model legs in a pair of clinging black leggings and gave just a peek at her toned tum in a matching cropped top.

Hailey teamed the athleticwear with white tube socks and strappy black sandals and covered up with a black leather jacket, accessorizing with a pair of black aviator shades while carrying along her iPhone and car keys.

She let her natural looks shine by going make-up free, putting her brunette tresses on display.

Canadian singer Justin Bieber admitted last year in his Seasons YouTube series that Hailey took the lead in the planning of their big day. 

The pop star also noted that his sweet model wife Hailey Bieber 'was involved in pretty much all of the decision making as far as the wedding was concerned. I just basically showed up.'

