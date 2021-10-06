 
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
Reuters

Hollywood producers and union leaders hold talks to stave off strike

Reuters

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

The AMPTP said on Monday it was committed to reaching an agreement that will keep the industry working
Talks resumed on Tuesday between Hollywood producers and behind-the-scenes workers on film and television sets, a day after an overwhelming union vote in favor of authorizing a strike.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE,) which represents some 60,000 off-screen workers, said in a statement that negotiations took place with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for the first time in more than two weeks.

It gave no further details.

Members of IATSE, which includes camera operators, make-up artists, sound technicians, voted 98% in favor of authorizing a strike if there is no agreement with producers on a new contract.

Such a strike would shut down film and television production around the United States in the biggest stoppage since the 2007-2008 strike by Hollywood screenwriters.

IATSE is seeking to reduce long working hours, and raise the pay of members who work on shows for streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and AppleTV+, where lower rates were set 10 years ago when streaming was in its infancy.

The AMPTP said on Monday it was "committed to reaching an agreement that will keep the industry working" but said it would require both parties showing "a willingness to compromise and to explore new solutions." 

