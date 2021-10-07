 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband mistakenly thinks he could still get Montana ranch

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

Brandon Blackstocks comments come in spite of a recent ruling that handed over the property to Kelly Clarkson
Brandon Blackstock's comments come in spite of a recent ruling that handed over the property to Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson recently had a major win in her divorce case with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock over their Montana Ranch.

And while the American Idol alum was granted the property in a recent ruling, her estranged former partner thinks he could still receive the ranch, in which he has been living since their split in June 2020.

Speaking to TMZ in a footage filmed at the Los Angeles International Airport, Blackstock claimed that a judge hasn’t still ruled who got to keep the $10.4 million estate.

His comments come in spite of a recent ruling that handed over the property to the singer.

In the footage, Blackstock had argued that the Montana Ranch was “marital property”. He also challenged the pair’s prenuptial agreement.

It was earlier reported by Page Six: “The Court further finds that the Montana Ranch and the other two Montana properties are not titled in both of the Parties’ names either as joint tenants with right of survivorship or as tenants by the entireties, as required under the PMA to create a marital property."

“The Court, therefore, rejects Respondent’s position that the Montana Ranch and other Montana properties are marital property owned 50/50 by the Parties.”

More From Entertainment:

'James Bond' star Daniel Craig leaves his mark on Hollywood Walk of Fame

'James Bond' star Daniel Craig leaves his mark on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Camila Cabello details how Shawn Mendes helps her through bouts of anxiety

Camila Cabello details how Shawn Mendes helps her through bouts of anxiety

Jay-Z-produced Netflix western stresses on representation

Jay-Z-produced Netflix western stresses on representation

Justin Bieber hints to start a family with wife Hailey Bieber in new Amazon doc

Justin Bieber hints to start a family with wife Hailey Bieber in new Amazon doc
Billie Eilish delights fans as she announces Australian dates for her Happier Than Ever tour

Billie Eilish delights fans as she announces Australian dates for her Happier Than Ever tour
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New York visit fails to impress royal fans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New York visit fails to impress royal fans
Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn mocked by Piers Morgan for his cooking segment

Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn mocked by Piers Morgan for his cooking segment
Taylor Swift shares emotional tribute to fans after accepting award for ‘Folklore’ film

Taylor Swift shares emotional tribute to fans after accepting award for ‘Folklore’ film
Husband of murdered Influencer Alexis Sharkey found dead

Husband of murdered Influencer Alexis Sharkey found dead
'The Harder They Fall' featuring Idris Elba fires up London Film Festival

'The Harder They Fall' featuring Idris Elba fires up London Film Festival
Prince Andrew hopes confidential settlement agreement will sink Virginia Giuffre lawsuit

Prince Andrew hopes confidential settlement agreement will sink Virginia Giuffre lawsuit
'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist says social media damaging to young people's mental health

'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist says social media damaging to young people's mental health

Latest

view all