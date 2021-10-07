Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband mistakenly thinks he could still get Montana ranch

Brandon Blackstock's comments come in spite of a recent ruling that handed over the property to Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson recently had a major win in her divorce case with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock over their Montana Ranch.

And while the American Idol alum was granted the property in a recent ruling, her estranged former partner thinks he could still receive the ranch, in which he has been living since their split in June 2020.

Speaking to TMZ in a footage filmed at the Los Angeles International Airport, Blackstock claimed that a judge hasn’t still ruled who got to keep the $10.4 million estate.

His comments come in spite of a recent ruling that handed over the property to the singer.

In the footage, Blackstock had argued that the Montana Ranch was “marital property”. He also challenged the pair’s prenuptial agreement.

It was earlier reported by Page Six: “The Court further finds that the Montana Ranch and the other two Montana properties are not titled in both of the Parties’ names either as joint tenants with right of survivorship or as tenants by the entireties, as required under the PMA to create a marital property."

“The Court, therefore, rejects Respondent’s position that the Montana Ranch and other Montana properties are marital property owned 50/50 by the Parties.”