Thursday Oct 07 2021
Thursday Oct 07, 2021

Sources explain the real reason Jana Kramer, Jay Cutler ended up splitting

The breakdown of Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler’s relationship has finally been brought to light by experts.

An insider close to People magazine brought this claim to light during a candid interview.

They were quoted saying, “They went on a few dates but in the end, Jana is still single. They realized they're better off as friends than dating.”

For those unversed, the couple announced their newly kindled romance just a month after they first struck up a relationship in the first place.

At the time the news was also shared by an inside source who referenced their recent divorces and claimed the NFL star and Kramer have ‘a lot in common’.  

