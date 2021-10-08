 
entertainment
Adele opens up on her divorce, weight loss and new romance as she covers US, UK Vogue

Music sensation Adele made history on Thursday as the first celebrity to cover British and US Vogue, shedding  lights on her personal life.

The 33-year-old singer addressed her break up with ex-husband Simon Konecki and her body transformation for the first time.

The Someone Like You singer looked incredible in an accompanying shoot for the publication as she posed in a black satin corset dress before changing into a yellow couture Vivienne Westwood gown.

Speaking about her divorce from Simon, 47, saying that she 'left' him and 'would have been miserable had she not put herself first'.

Adele confirmed her romance with Rich last month after being spotted on a dinner date. They have since gone Instagram official and have 'met each other's children' and are 'inseparable' according to reports.

Adele is said to have already introduced sports agent beau Rich, 39, to Angelo – her and ex Simon's eight-year-old son – and the Skyfall hit-maker has also been spending time with Rich's three children' and are 'inseparable' according to reports.

