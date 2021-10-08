Prince Harry ‘fighting back tears’ over Meghan Markle’s royal snub

Prince Harry reportedly ended up ‘fighting back tears’ when he saw Meghan Markle getting royally snubbed by the royal family before Megxit.



Royal author of the book Battle of Brothers, Robert Lacey detailed this incident at length.

In his book, he touched on Prince Harry’s “quite sensitive and emotional” reaction to the experience.

While discussing the event itself he was quoted saying, “The only problem was that 2,000 orders of service had already been distributed round the Abbey, explaining that William and Kate would enter and process with the main royal party — and making no mention at all of Harry and Meghan. So there was the snub in black and white — set out for all to see.”

“Observers also noted that Harry's face was 'quite tense and unsmiling' — and that when William sat down close to him, he barely greeted his brother.”

“Throughout the service, Meghan megawatted away with her best TV smile but, as the ceremony progressed, Harry appeared to grow gloomier. According to one observer, 'his accelerated blinking even suggested he might have been fighting back tears.'” might have been fighting back tears.'”

