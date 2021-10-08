Prince Harry ‘wanted out’ of the Firm but ‘didn’t know how’ to step down: report

Experts recently stepped forward to admit that Prince Harry had always had a “burning desire” to leave the royal family but never really knew how to go about actually “stepping down.”



This claim’s been brought to light by GB News editor-in-chief Nigel Farage.

During his interview with Majesty magazine, she was also quoted saying, “I think, reading into the whole situation, Harry wanted out of the Royal Family a long time ago, he just didn't know how to do it.”

“When he was in the army I do remember ages ago he said 'I just wish that I wasn't a prince.' I remember Jilly Cooper coming up and saying 'what a tragic thing for this boy to say.'”

She even went on to add, “Here he is in this life of incredible privilege that none of us will ever know anything like, and you're not prepared to take on the responsibility.”