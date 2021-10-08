 
entertainment
No time for the battery to die: Bond's Aston Martin goes electric

No time for the battery to die: Bond's Aston Martin goes electric

SILVERSTONE, England: Daniel Craig may be saying goodbye as James Bond, but his iconic Aston Martin is about to be given a new lease of life.

Bond actually drove a DB5, which features again in the latest Bond movie, "No Time To Die". But the DB6 is regarded by many as the epitome of British motoring style since it was first unveiled in 1965.

In a modern twist, the DB5 and DB6 are now being retrofitted to reappear in limited numbers as electric cars.

"For the women and men of tomorrow this, electrified, is what you should be driving," said David Lorenz, CEO and founder of Lunaz, which specialises in making classic cars electric, at the wheel of a DB6.

Each electrified Aston Martin DB6 will undergo an exhaustive bare-metal restoration that Lunaz calls 're-manufacturing'.

But what would Bond say when his beloved DB5 no longer makes that throaty roar?

"Bond has always been about modern technology," said Lorenz.

