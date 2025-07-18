Mikaela Hoover credits 'Superman' director James Gunn for cast friendships

Mikaela Hoover praises 'Superman' director James Gunn for bringing together cast

Superman director James Gunn is being hailed by Mikaela Hoover for bringing together the cast of the film.

Mikaela, who plays gossip columnist Cat in Superman, gushed over her friendships with her castmates and praised Rachel Brosnahan for supporting her.

"I got the opportunity to get the closest to Rachel [Brosnahan] and I value that friendship so much," the actress, 41, told People.

"She was a real champion for me through this entire movie, and I will be grateful to her for that," she shared.

"I love the entire cast," Mikaela gushed. "James Gunn has a knack for pulling together the best humans. I got close to a lot of the actors."

The actress also shared how the cast spent time together and bonded. She said the vibe on the set was "like summer camp."

"When we wrapped, we would always go get dinner and stay up late talking," she said.

In Gunn’s Superman, David Corenswet plays the titular kind-hearted superhero and Brosnahan plays his love interest Lois Lane. The couple work as Daily Planet staffers alongside Mikaela’s Cat.

Elsewhere, the actress shared insight into how she played the character of the gossip columnist, noting that she read the comics despite already being familiar with the character through 1990s television series Lois and Clark.

"I decided that I wanted to play her more similar to the comics," she explained. "She was a gossip columnist back in Hollywood, and she’s still a gossip columnist now for the Daily Planet. But I also wanted to add my personality into her and find a common ground between her and myself."

"There was the scene where she’s talking to Lois on the desk, and she’s kind of talking at Lois, not really talking to her. I found that to be really funny and fun. I think not judging her and just playing her very honestly helped me a lot," Mikaela recalled.

Superman, which also stars Nicholas Hoult, Skyler Gisondo, Milly Alcock, Isabela Merced and more, is now in cinemas.