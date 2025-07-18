Jennifer Love Hewitt makes shocking revelation about Sarah Michelle

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle haven’t talked since 18

Jennifer Love Hewitt has broken her silence on the speculations of a feud with Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Speaking with Vulture recently, the actress talked about her relationship with former costar Sarah.

As the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel releases, Jennifer addressed the rift rumours.

She told the outlet that they have not stayed in touch since the original I Know What You Did Last Summer, where they co-starred with Freddie Prinze Jr, Ryan Phillippe and more.

She said, “I honestly don’t even know what that was or how that all came to be.”

“I just think people don’t want the narrative to be easy. Why do we always have to be against each other and out for each other?” Jennifer added.

Moreover, the actress admitted, “I haven’t seen Sarah. Literally, we’ve not talked since I saw her at 18 years old when the first movie came out. That’s why it’s so funny to me.”

“People were like, ‘Say something back.’ And I’m like, ‘What am I going to say? I’ve not seen her.’ On my side, we’re good. I have no idea where this is coming from,” Jennifer said.

It is worth mentioning that the interview was conducted before the premiere of the film's reboot on July 14, which Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle attended.

However, Sarah wrote on Instagram a day later, “For everyone asking - I never got to see @jenniferlovehewitt who is fantastic in the movie. I was inside with my kids when the big carpet happened.”

“And unfortunately JLH didn’t come to the after party. If you have ever been to one of these it’s crazy. I sadly didn’t get pics with most of the cast. But that doesn’t change how amazing I think they all are. Unfortunately some things happen only in real life and not online,” she added.