Hailey Bieber's billion dollar deal didn't pay Justin Bieber's debt, per rep

July 18, 2025

Hailey Bieber's rep sets record straight on Justin Bieber debt and billion dollar deal

Hailey Bieber's lucrative business deal isn’t for her husband Justin Bieber to pay his debt with, per a rep.

Hailey's beauty brand Rhode Beauty was sold to e.l.f Beauty in May for $1 billion. Later, news broke out that her husband Justin had settled his debt to his former manager Scooter Braun, igniting rumors that he did so with Hailey’s money.

The Baby hitmaker paid $26 million to Braun's former company HYBE. The money covered an advance Justin received from AEG Presents for his ultimately canceled 2022 Justice Tour and $11 million in unpaid commissions he owed to Braun for his services.

Hailey representative has clarified that her money wasn’t used to pay the debt, saying, "The historic sale of rhode is a huge accomplishment for Hailey and is completely separate from her husband and his business affairs."

After the deal, the supermodel gushed about finding the perfect home for Rhode and her dreams to make it global.

“I remember walking away like, ‘They’re it,’” she recalled. “I knew it in my gut. We just said so many of the same things." She also called Rhode "her baby," so the idea of even partnering up was a "very, very big deal."

According to the deal, Hailey Bieber will stay on as the chief creative officer and head of innovation for Rhode. She will also act as a strategic advisor to the brand. 

