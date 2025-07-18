 
Why people think Taylor Swift is Canadian

Taylor Swift is renowned US singer who has global fan following

July 18, 2025

Taylor Swift is an American by nationality, born in Reading, Pennsylvania. 

However, false rumors about her moving to Canada have been circulating on social media, sparking debate among fans and critics.

The misinformation likely originated from satirical posts and unverified sources claiming Swift had relocated to Canada due to political differences with US President Donald Trump. 

The singer had elicited public response from Trump when she chose to support the Republican's opponent Kamala Harris.

One such post quoted Swift saying, "The US sucks, I love Canada," which she never actually said.

Swift's presence in Canada for performances has also contributed to the speculation. 

Her recent tour made headlines, with stops in major Canadian cities like Toronto and Vancouver. 

Despite her prolong stays in Canada, there's no evidence to suggest she's abandoning her American roots.

Fans and critics alike have taken to social media to discuss Swift's nationality, with some speculating about her potential relocation. 

Taylor Swift remains an American artist, and her music continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Meanwhile, the singer is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, with her fans wondering whether she would finally get married.  

