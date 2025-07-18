Victoria Beckham 'worried' Brooklyn's 'stubborn' attitude may ruin holiday tradition

Victoria Beckham 'afraid' Brooklyn, Nicola's stubborn attitude will spoil holiday tradition

Victoria Beckham is reportedly stressed that one of her favourite holiday traditions will fall through due to the ongoing feud with her son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.

According to Us Weekly, Brooklyn and his wife aren't on speaking terms with his younger brothers, Romeo and Cruz Beckham, whom they recently unfollowed on Instagram.

The source told the publication that Lady Beckham is "very worried" Brooklyn, 26, won't be in this year's family holiday card.

However, her son doesn't think that a holiday tradition is as important as actually solving their issues.

Another source said the aspiring chef believes that "mending fences is what should be important, not the optics of a Christmas card."

For those who don’t know, the Beckham family feud came into spotlight when Brooklyn and Nicola skipped David's 50th birthday parties across various cities.

Later, reports claimed it was due to the presence of Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull that the couple skipped the occasion.

Turnbull was friends with Brooklyn when the duo were teenagers. Speculation grew that Brooklyn avoided Kim due to a past relationship. However, she denied having been romantic with him.

Afterward, Brooklyn cemented the reports of a feud when he snubbed his dad when he was honored with a knighthood in July. He also didn't publicly wish his dad on Father's Day.

Both Victoria and David tagged all their kids in their posts, with the football ace even sharing a photo with each of his kids and tagging them to mark Father’s Day. Romeo and Cruz wished their dad and responded in comments, with Brooklyn notably silent.