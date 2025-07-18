 
Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy face marriage struggles after huge scandal

Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison for her involvement in college admissions scandal in 2019

July 18, 2025

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy are reportedly facing marriage struggles.

As Huffman makes her TV comeback with a role in The Good Doctor, and Macy continues with film projects and production work, insiders have told RadarOnline that their busy schedules are causing difficulties in their 26-year marriage.

An insider said, "Felicity and William have been in a weird situation for the last year where everything is revolving around her single-minded mission to get back to work on a weekly television series."

"Now that Felicity has been cast on Doc, she can focus on that little screen life part. William has been working to support the couple's current lifestyle and keep things passing in the night," they added.

The source went on to add, "William will often surface when a day is free and maybe make time to hang out for lunch or dinner after some huge job and a payday that makes it all part of the negotiation."

It comes after the couple made headlines in 2019 when Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

She admitted to paying $15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT scores. Macy was not charged but publicly supported his wife during the legal process.

As per the source, the couple "never really reset after it."

