Friday Oct 08 2021
Kim Kardashian West keeps Kanye West's last name during SNL appearance

Friday Oct 08, 2021

It seems that it is not over for Kim Kardashian and her estranged husband Kanye West in her latest move.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has still kept her last name 'West' which was made apparent when she was introducing herself in the first promo of her Saturday Night Live episode.

"Hi, I'm Kim Kardashian West and I'm hosting SNL this week with Halsey," she said. 

The news comes after sources reveal that Kanye was "quietly advising" Kim ahead of her television appearance as she was reportedly nervous.

He is said to be giving her notes on her "performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show."

Previously, insiders told TMZ that Kim intends to keep using 'West' because she feels "it's important for her to keep the same last name as her four children".

