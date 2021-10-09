Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson unveils ‘Face Off’ music video in rap debut

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s newly released rap song titled Face Off has overtaken social media and is well on its way to dominating music charts with its catchy beat and motivational lyrics.



Johnson released the official music video for the new rap single on Instagram and it has already blown up all over social media.

The newly ushered in lyricist and songwriter even captioned the post with a few words of gratitude that read, “'Black & Samoan in my veins, my cultures’ bangin’ with Strange…’”

“Grateful and humbled to make my rap debut with these hip hop kings as I was just trying to deliver a rhythm, flow, energy & intensity that didn’t [expletive]”

“Huge grateful shout to the hip hop community for all the luv & music fans for all your HYPE reactions”

Before concluding Johnson even gave a shout out to his team for a job well done and added, “And finally, THANK YOU to my brother, the GOAT @therealtechn9ne for coming up with this big crazy idea of wanting me to drop some Rock gasoline bars on the fire with my #StrangeMusic USO’s @TheRealKingIso @_joey_cool. We made the MF’n ANTHEM HYPE song”.

