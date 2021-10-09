 
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 09 2021
By
EBEleen Bukhari

GEO LSA 2021: 20th anniversary of Lux Style Awards celebrated with special anthem

By
EBEleen Bukhari

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

Pakistani superstars Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Meera, Resham and Ahsan Khan won the hearts as they performed at the stage to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Lux Style Awards with a special anthem on Saturday.

The anthem, directed by Bilal Maqsood, was sung by Asim Azhar, Aima Baig, Uzair Jaswal, Youngstunners and Natasha Baig.

Mahira, Mehwish, Meera, Resham and Ahsan Khan were also seen performing on the anthem.

The highly-anticipated Geo Lux Style Awards 2021 red carpet is being rolled out on Saturday night.

Geo Entertainment is dominating the Lux Style Awards nominations this year, bagging a total of 25 nods in television categories for its top-notch productions.

