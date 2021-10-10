Dwayne Johnson’s debut single ‘Face Off’ bags no. 2 spot on iTunes

Dwayne Johnson’s debut rap Face Off has broken all records and bagged the no. 2 spot on iTunes within 24 hours of its release.



Face Off has managed to overtake seasoned rappers on the Hip-Hop/Rap list to secure its spot.

The Rock even celebrated this major win with an Instagram post that read, “#2 RAP SONG IN THE COUNTRY!!! BLOWN. AWAY. “

He also went on to add, “In 24hrs our new song #FACEOFF is already #2 on the @iTunes rap charts!!! [expletive] insane reactions! THANK YOU ALL!!!”

“For years @therealtechn9ne & I wanted to collaborate and make an iconic hype song that was UNAPOLOGETIC and spoke the truth.”

Check it out below:







