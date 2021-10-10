 
Sunday Oct 10 2021
EBEleen Bukhari

GEO LSA 2021: Models Mushk Kaleem, Sachal Afzal bag biggest fashion award

EBEleen Bukhari

Sunday Oct 10, 2021

Fans of models Mushk Kaleem and Sachal Afzal are rejoicing after the glorious victory of the duo this Lux Style Awards.

Both the models not only won in the best model category for 2021 but also served looks on the red carpet. While Mushk Kaleem donned an elaborate fuschia flowy dress, Sachal gave himself a dervish look in black eastern wear paired with a white cape and a cane.

While accepting his award, Sachal Afzal deemed this victory important for all those who did not believe in him. Sachal had also won Best Emerging Talent at LSA 2020.

Mushk, too, thanked the juries for recognizing her talent and wished all the fellow nominees well.

