Kourtney Kardashian’s beau Travis Barker celebrates 18th birthday of son

Sunday Oct 10 2021
US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian’s beau Travis Barker celebrated the 18th birthday of his son Landon Asher Barker on Saturday.

The US musician turned to Instagram and shared sweet throwback photos with his son Landon Asher to wish him a very happy birthday.

He said, “Happy Birthday @landonasherbarker. You are, and always will be, a true gift from heaven to me. Love you and I’m so proud to call you my son.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was the first to drop lovely comment on Barker’s post.

She commented “HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY @landonasherbarker” followed by a heart emoji.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner also extended sweet birthday wishes to Landon Asher Barker, who turned 18 on Saturday.

