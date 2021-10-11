 
entertainment
Monday Oct 11 2021
By
Web Desk

George Clooney rails against Donald Trump over the damage he has done

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 11, 2021

George Clooney came all guns blazing against Donald Trump and called him a “knucklehead
George Clooney came all guns blazing against Donald Trump and called him a “knucklehead"

American actor George Clooney has lashed out at former president of the United States Donald Trump.

In a recent interview on BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show, the 75-year-old Ocean’s Eleven star came all guns blazing against the former president and called him a “knucklehead.”

“He’s going to be a factor for a while. It’s so funny because he was just this knucklehead. I knew him before he was a president. He was just a guy who was chasing girls,” said Clooney.

“Every time you went out he’d come over and be like, ‘What’s the name of that girl?’” he said.

“He’s going to play this out for a while and we will see where we go with it as a country,” shared the actor, adding that he thinks "a lot of things that have to be repaired” in the country after the damage done during Trump’s presidency.

“There’s a lot of healing that has to happen and it’s going to take time. My hope is we have a little better sense than to do that again,” he said.

More From Entertainment:

'Squid Game' candy stallholders hit real-life jackpot after show's success

'Squid Game' candy stallholders hit real-life jackpot after show's success
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry disliked by lots of black people, claims John Barnes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry disliked by lots of black people, claims John Barnes
Adele reignites romance rumours with Harry Styles

Adele reignites romance rumours with Harry Styles

Drake celebrates son Adonis' 4th birthday in style

Drake celebrates son Adonis' 4th birthday in style
Kim Kardashian roasts Kanye West with her unexpected move on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian roasts Kanye West with her unexpected move on Saturday Night Live
Kim Kardashian pokes fun at her own relationship as she hosts Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian pokes fun at her own relationship as she hosts Saturday Night Live
Khloe Kardashian sizzles in hot red outfit

Khloe Kardashian sizzles in hot red outfit

Designers don't want to work with Meghan Markle, claims royal expert

Designers don't want to work with Meghan Markle, claims royal expert

Ertugrul's Halime Sultan actress hits six million followers on Instagram

Ertugrul's Halime Sultan actress hits six million followers on Instagram

'No Time to Die' debuts slightly behind expectations with $56 million

'No Time to Die' debuts slightly behind expectations with $56 million
Jennifer Lopez avoids sharing pictures with Ben Affleck on social media

Jennifer Lopez avoids sharing pictures with Ben Affleck on social media
Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes will perform at Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards

Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes will perform at Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards

Latest

view all