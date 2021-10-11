George Clooney rails against Donald Trump over the damage he has done

George Clooney came all guns blazing against Donald Trump and called him a “knucklehead"

American actor George Clooney has lashed out at former president of the United States Donald Trump.

In a recent interview on BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show, the 75-year-old Ocean’s Eleven star came all guns blazing against the former president and called him a “knucklehead.”

“He’s going to be a factor for a while. It’s so funny because he was just this knucklehead. I knew him before he was a president. He was just a guy who was chasing girls,” said Clooney.

“Every time you went out he’d come over and be like, ‘What’s the name of that girl?’” he said.

“He’s going to play this out for a while and we will see where we go with it as a country,” shared the actor, adding that he thinks "a lot of things that have to be repaired” in the country after the damage done during Trump’s presidency.

“There’s a lot of healing that has to happen and it’s going to take time. My hope is we have a little better sense than to do that again,” he said.