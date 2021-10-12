Tyga accused of domestic violence by ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson

Rapper Tyga has been accused of domestic violence by Camaryn Swanson.

As per TMZ, Swanson reported the abuse on Monday night right after the incident took place. It began with Swanson showing up at Tyga’s home at 3 in the morning.

While Swanson says she was invited by the rapper, a source close to Tyga claims that Swanson arrived against the rapper’s wishes,intoxicated and creaming outside his house.

Swanson alleged that Tyga became physical with her the same night and she called her mother to pick her up. The duo then reported the incident to the LAPD afterward. LAPD has now charged Tyga for felony.

While the rapper has not yet been arrested, he will speak to the police on Tuesday.



