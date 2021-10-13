 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie enjoys dinner date with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller amid romance rumours with The Weeknd

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021

Angelina Jolie enjoys dinner date with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller amid romance rumours with The Weeknd

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie enjoyed outing with her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller on Monday in Los Angeles.

Jolie and Miller, who were married 1996 to 1999,  appeared in happy mood while having dinner together in Beverly Hills.

Angelina Jolie enjoys dinner date with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller amid romance rumours with The Weeknd

The 46-year-old Maleficent actress and her ex-husband Miller, 48 reunited in July this year after spending time at his apartment in NYC.

Their outing comes amid Jolie's romance rumours with music superstar The Weeknd.

Jolie - who is still battling through her bitter divorce saga with ex Brad Pitt - looked amazing in a chic black coat and heels as she exited in Miller's car before the pair drove off together.

Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller's second date has sparked reunion rumours between the duo - she has also been repeatedly dining out with music superstar The Weeknd this year.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian to get $60 million Hidden Hills Estate in divorce settlement

Kim Kardashian to get $60 million Hidden Hills Estate in divorce settlement

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson opens up on his feud with Vin Diesel

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson opens up on his feud with Vin Diesel
George Clooney's wife Amal Clooney puts her elegance on display during outing in Washington

George Clooney's wife Amal Clooney puts her elegance on display during outing in Washington
Queen Elizabeth uses a walking stick for the first time at a public event

Queen Elizabeth uses a walking stick for the first time at a public event

Michael Keaton plays doctor in mini-series 'Dopesick'

Michael Keaton plays doctor in mini-series 'Dopesick'
'Squid Game' reflects South Korea's 'beastly' society: North Korean media

'Squid Game' reflects South Korea's 'beastly' society: North Korean media
Kate Middleton banned from eating potatoes, rice, pasta

Kate Middleton banned from eating potatoes, rice, pasta
Prince William sits for interview ahead of inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony

Prince William sits for interview ahead of inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'unlikely' to christen Lilibet Diana in UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'unlikely' to christen Lilibet Diana in UK
Perrie Edwards gushes over newborn son, beau in new photos

Perrie Edwards gushes over newborn son, beau in new photos
With 'Captain Kirk' aboard, Blue Origin to return to 'space, the final frontier'

With 'Captain Kirk' aboard, Blue Origin to return to 'space, the final frontier'
'Radiant' Kylie Jenner ready to welcome baby no. 2

'Radiant' Kylie Jenner ready to welcome baby no. 2

Latest

view all