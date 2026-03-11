Travis Kelce confirms Taylor Swift's thirteenth album in the making

Travis Kelce gushes about how Taylor Swift's work ethic continues to amaze him

Travis Kelce dedicated his decision to come back for another NFL season to his fiancée Taylor Swift and the attitude she brings to her work, but seemingly let a clue to TS13 slip up.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end praised his future wife for being consistently excited about her music career, and shared that it motivated him to give yet another year to his team.

During the Pat McAfee Show, the host asked Kelce if they could talk about “Taylor for a second,” to which he said, “of course, always,” which lead McAfee to ask about the pop superstar’s role behind his decision to return for the 14th season.

The New Heights co-host shared that a huge credit goes to Swift, continuing, "It's amazing to see her keep going to the table, keep finding new things to write about, keep finding new melodies and, on top of that, still seeing her have that love and joy in what she does. Of course that's motivating. That's motivating for anybody to see, let alone my fiancée.”

Kelce added, “Something like that definitely motivates me to say, 'You know what, I'm not done, either.' I've still got some ideas in the back of my mind and still got some juice left to play this game."

While many social media users gushed about the sweet power couple, many Swifties were stuck on the part where the star athlete talked about the Grammy winner working on new music.

Excited fans flocked to the comments and began theorising about the Eras Tour performer’s 13th studio album, writing, “WE ARE NOT READY FOR TS13,” and “Travis confirming Taylor is working on new melodies and TS13 aka her magnum opus.”