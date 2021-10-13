 
entertainment
BTS’ Jimin makes generous donation to a Children’s Foundation

BTS’ Jimin recently made a generous donation to Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation to mark his 27th birthday.

The singer’s actions also managed to guarantee him a spot on the Green Noblesse Club, an honour mostly reserved mainly for just a select group of people.

News of the donation was made public by the foundation in a statement release but details of the amount and motivation were only revealed by Newsen, after their extensive investigation.

According to their findings, the singer has donated over ₩100 million KRW, which is equal to roughly $83,500 USD over the course of five years or less.

