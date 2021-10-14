Victoria Beckham cuts a stylish figure in white wide-legged jumpsuit as she returns to NYC hotel

Victoria Beckham wowed fans with her elegance as she rocked a stylish white wide-legged jumpsuit and platform heels during her appearance in NYC.

The David Beckham's wife continued her fashion parade in New York City after making an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday.



She sizzled in all white style. The 47-year-old left her wide-legged jumpsuit partially unbuttoned to show off her décolletage.

The former Spice Girls singer cinched in her enviably trim waistline with a thin black belt featuring an understated gold buckle.

She walked with one hand in her pocket, while the other kept a grasp on her iPhone.

Victoria Beckham's tresses were worn down and styled in loose waves, while adding a bit of peachy pink lip gloss to her noticeably plumper pout.