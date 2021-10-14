 
Demi Lovato drops lyric video for ‘Unforgettable’ single

Demi Lovato drops lyric video for ‘Unforgettable’ single

Singer and songwriter Demi Lovato release the lyric video for the new single Unforgettable.

The music video features a minimalistic look and typography and is already climbing ranks on the YouTube algorithm barely a few hours into its release.

Check it out below:

For those unversed, this single is a commemorative tribute to the life and tragic end of one of Demi’s closest pals Tommy who died almost two years ago.

While highlighting its release, the singer also released a statement that read, “Two years ago I lost someone who meant so much to me. His name was Tommy and he was such a beautiful, special man.”

“I wrote this song the day after I found out that he had lost his battle with addiction.”

This entire track is also helping to promote the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s hotline and its net proceeds will go towards The Voices Project, helping advocate for recovery at a grassroots level. 


