Cynthia Nixon responds as 'And Just Like That' nears its end

Cynthia Nixon played Miranda Hobbes for 6 seasons of SATC, two films, and 3 seasons of AJLT

August 02, 2025

Cynthia Nixon reflects on 25 years with Sex And The City franchise
Cynthia Nixon reflects on 25 years with 'Sex And The City' franchise

Cynthia Nixon is bidding farewell to And Just Like That on ending after three seasons.

Nixon's tribute came shortly after showrunner Michael Patrick King announced on Friday that And Just Like That... will be ending with season 3.

"I can’t believe our wild beautiful And Just Like That ride is almost over," she wrote on Instagram shortly after the announcement. "It has been such a delight from start to finish."

"I will miss working with these people everyday SO incredibly much but know we will always be a part of each other’s lives," she continued.

Nixon, who portrayed Miranda Hobbes for six seasons of Sex and the City, two feature films, and three seasons of AJLT, posted a nostalgic carousel featuring moments from the original series, revival, and behind-the-scenes memories with co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and others.

She also paid tribute to late co-star Willie Garson, as well as on-screen partners David Eigenberg and Sara Ramirez, and shared snapshots of Miranda’s son, Brady, portrayed by both Joseph Pupo and Niall Cunningham.

“Get ready for a lot more carousels in the weeks to come!” Nixon teased, hinting at emotional surprises in the show’s final episodes.

