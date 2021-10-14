 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘stabbing royals in the back’ with hypocritical lifestyle

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently came under fire for allegedly “stabbing the royal family in the back” and abusing their royal connections as a result.

The royal family’s former butler Paul Burrell made this claim during their interview with Closer magazine where they were quoted saying, “Part of the royal fascination and popularity is that no one knows what really goes on behind closed doors.”

"When Harry and Meghan share a glimpse into that life, it’s shocking and scandalous and people love to hear it.”

“In playing on these connections, they are stabbing Harry’s family in the back and deepening the rift. I imagine Harry’s book will be even more shocking than what he’s said so far, as the publishers will need that.”

He also went on to address how they are “trying to blur the lines between being royal and being celebrities.”

