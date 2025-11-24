Miss Jamaica 2025 health update: Miss Universe contestant fighting for life

Dr Gabrielle Henry, Miss Jamaica, still not stable after stage fall

Miss Universe candidate from Jamaica, Dr Gabrielle Henry, is reportedly still under constant supervision after her accident on stage.

The 28-year-old fell off the stage during the show and was immediately transported to the hospital on November 19.

Although Dr Henry did not encounter any life-threatening injury through the fall, she is still in the ICU in Thailand, and will be kept there for at least a week more, to monitor her progress closely.

The Jamaican representative in the worldwide competition is unfortunately not doing as well as the doctors hoped, according to a recently released statement from her family.

Henry’s incident went viral on social media, with fans sending her love and prayers for a speedy recovery.

"ICU is life threatening thooo. Wishing the best for herr," one social media user wrote on Instagram, while another added, "Sorry to hear that. May she wake up and get well soon."

Many criticised the institution of Miss Universe itself, noting that, "These paegents were women are being made to parade must stop. Ms Universe need to me alot more about IQ and EQ rather than beauty, physic and tight clothes and heels."