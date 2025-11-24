 
Princess Andre drops glam snaps during Katie Price's 'ITV' revival

Katie will be making her return to the ITV in the New Year

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 24, 2025

Princess Andre is the spitting image of her glamorous mother Katie Price in her new Instagram snaps shared today. 

The reality star, who rose to fame with The Princess Show, looked incredible in a figure-hugging outfit featuring a sheer panel, while captioning her latest post: 'A moment for the outfit x.' 

However, the timing is significant. Princess's mother Katie, 47, found herself at the centre of another family row after being left out of filming for her daughter's show, claiming she felt disrespected.

She also alleged that Pete and his management team considered her 'trash.'

However, Daily Mail recently revealed that Katie will be making her return to the channel in the New Year.

Katie last appeared on ITV was in 2022 on This Morning. She originally found fame through various appearances on shows like I'm A Celebrity..Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004 and 2009, where fell in love with Peter, 52. 

The pair went on to tie the knot and had two children together. A TV insider told the DailyMail:'Katie is gearing up to return to ITV with a bang, as she will make a special appearance on one of Olivia Attwood's shows.'

Meanwhile, Princess was recently spotted attending an event at Ballie Ballerson in London last week with her brother Junior, 20.

